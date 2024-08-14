Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Veralto by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTO traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $108.56. 343,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,886. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

