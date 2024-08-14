Verano Holdings Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Verano’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNOF. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Verano Stock Up 3.9 %

Verano stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

