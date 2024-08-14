VerusCoin Price Reaches $1.27 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $97.71 million and approximately $4,015.72 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,014,825 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,007,466.27391043. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.24126004 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,309.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

