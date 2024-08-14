Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $22.25. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 2,417,484 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

