Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 1,695,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,839,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.