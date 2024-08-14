Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 7.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 105,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $261.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,223,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,238. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $475.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.