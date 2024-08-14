W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $950.23. 91,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $930.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

