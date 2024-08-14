Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $102.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.