WazirX Market Capitalization Tops $51.91 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $51.91 million and $751,322.97 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

