Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $42,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $242,757,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after buying an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.26.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

