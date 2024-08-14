Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 42,149 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,064,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after acquiring an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,865,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. 270,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

