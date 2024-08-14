Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,320 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.97% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

DISV traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,465 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.