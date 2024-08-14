Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,232 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $66,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 352,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.