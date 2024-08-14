Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,289 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. 84,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

