Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,793,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 654,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,385,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 636,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

GLDM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.