Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $34.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $34,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 628,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,970. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.