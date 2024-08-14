Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $36.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 220,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,367. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

