Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 35,071 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,023,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 411,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,452. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

