Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,795 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

CINF stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.01. 77,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

