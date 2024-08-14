Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,111,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $70.06.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

