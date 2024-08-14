Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,129,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 246,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.