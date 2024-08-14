Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,256,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,129,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 246,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 115,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
