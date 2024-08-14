Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 278,928 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,928 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $53,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. 104,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,745. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

