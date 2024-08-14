Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,925 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cencora worth $60,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cencora stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.76. 154,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.