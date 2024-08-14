Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $186,000 Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.