Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $105,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $97,829,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 183,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 638,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 162,438 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE GWRE opened at $146.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $153.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,747,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
