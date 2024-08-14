Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $100.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

