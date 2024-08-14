Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Western Acquisition Ventures stock remained flat at $10.70 on Wednesday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

