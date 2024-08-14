Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,395,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned about 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 172,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.40.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

