Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Michael A. Bieber Sells 750 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,209.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willdan Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.45. 158,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,386. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $495.95 million, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

