William Blair Weighs in on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

