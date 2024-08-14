Wilmar International Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4044 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Wilmar International Price Performance

Shares of Wilmar International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692. Wilmar International has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $28.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

