Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $394.37 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)"

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

