Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Cut by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 34.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.22.

Woodward Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $156.04. The stock had a trading volume of 387,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,698. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.