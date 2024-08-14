Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.63 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 135,539,588 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 134,904,958.47040433. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.42154837 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3350 active market(s) with $16,399,687.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

