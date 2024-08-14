WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,846. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

