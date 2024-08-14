XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Up 29.7% in July

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
XChange TEC.INC Price Performance
Shares of XHG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,804. XChange TEC.INC has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $16.28.
