Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 329,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics
In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.
