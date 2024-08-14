Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) vs. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.58 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.28 Texas Roadhouse $4.63 billion 2.42 $304.88 million $4.94 33.98

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00% Texas Roadhouse 7.47% 30.94% 13.40%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 0 12 10 0 2.45

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $169.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Risk and Volatility

Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Yoshiharu Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

