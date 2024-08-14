Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Acquires $127,608.00 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yum China Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2,069.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

