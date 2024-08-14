Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $176.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Dover by 1.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

