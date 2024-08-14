Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

