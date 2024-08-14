Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,298 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,605.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.5 %

ZTS stock opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.26.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

