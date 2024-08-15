180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.13. 2,271,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,042. The company has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

