180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,094.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. 4,730,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.