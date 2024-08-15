180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,453,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,749,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,543,836. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.9 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

MA traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $468.71. 2,130,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.81. The company has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

