180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,279,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,984 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 8,888,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $82.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

