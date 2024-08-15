180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 133 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.23. 730,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.74.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

