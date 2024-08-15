180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

CRSP stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

