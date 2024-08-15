180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,954 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,069. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

