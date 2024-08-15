180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $62.23. 238,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,101. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.